Cancer survivors to celebrate life on National Cancer Survivors Day

(Press Release) — Cancer survivors in the CNMI will unite to show the world what life after cancer looks like.

This unique celebration was also celebrated during the recent 2017 Marianas March Against Cancer or MMAC were survivors took the victory lap, received medallion and enjoyed the commemorative dinner provided by MMAC, thru generous sponsors, volunteers, family members and the Teams, marking the 14th annual MMAC event a resounding success.

Hundreds of people in villages here in the CNMI will hold celebrations on this day to honor cancer survivors and to show that there is life after a cancer diagnosis — and it’s something to celebrate.

The 6th Commonwealth Cancer Survivors Day is an annual Celebration of Life sponsored by the Commonwealth Cancer Association in partnership with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation-NCDB/Comprehensive Cancer Control Program. It is the one day each year that we come together to honor everyone who is living with a history of cancer — including America’s 14 million cancer survivors. A “survivor” is anyone living with a history of cancer — from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.

Commonwealth Cancer Survivors Day provides an opportunity for cancer survivors to connect with other survivors, celebrate milestones, and recognize the healthcare providers, family, and friends who have supported them along the way. It is a day for cancer survivors to stand together and show the world what life after cancer looks like.

Survivors may face physical, emotional, social, and financial challenges as a result of their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Many are confronted with limited access to specialists, a lack of information about promising new treatments, inadequate or no insurance, difficulty finding employment, and psychosocial struggles.

All cancer survivor are invited to the Celebration of Life Mas on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8 a.m., at the Kristo Rai Church in Garapan.

The Cancer Survivors Summit/Gala will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. also on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan, Sand Castle.

Please join us!

To say that cancer is challenging is an understatement. But it is a challenge that millions of people — 14 million in the U.S. alone — 300 plus in the CNMI are overcoming.

The Commonwealth Cancer Association and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation-NCDB/Comprehensive Cancer Control Program hope that through National Cancer Survivors Day, we can not only bring awareness to the issues survivors face but also honor for the courage and strength of all those who are living with a history of cancer.”

The Commonwealth Cancer Association is encouraging a greater commitment to resolving quality of life issues for cancer survivors.

More resources, patient navigation, and increased public awareness are needed to improve the quality of life of cancer survivors.