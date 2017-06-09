Potluck and farewell for Whispering Palms School

(Press Release) — It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Whispering Palms School will permanently close at the end of the 2016/2017 school year.

Whispering Palms School was founded in 1988. Following its mission, the school has provided thousands of students a challenging educational environment, a place where students have been encouraged to become critical thinkers and develop a life long love for learning.

Whether you are a current student, alumni, parent and/or community member, you are cordially invited to be a part of the WPS family potluck on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whispering Palms School on Navy Hill.

Please come and enjoy an afternoon to bid farewell, reminisce, and share stories. There will also be a variety of activities planned for kids and adults alike.

Please bring a dish to share. Cold water and paper products will be provided.