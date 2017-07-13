Corporate sponsors sought for Marianas History Conference

(Press Release) — The Northern Marianas Humanities Council is seeking corporate sponsors for the upcoming 3rd Marianas History Conference that will be held at the Fiesta Resort and Spa from Sept. 1 to 2, 2017.

The conference, with the theme “Milestones in Marianas History,” will feature keynote addresses by Julian Aguon, Dr. Carlos Madrid, and Dr. Laura T. Souder, and 35 local, regional and international presenters whose new research will address a wide range of topics relating to the Mariana Islands.

The conference is free of charge and open to the public. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to presentations, the conference will also include a movie night during which locally-produced films will be screened and tours of historic sites around Saipan. Books on Marianas history, culture and social issues will also be offered for sale.

Businesses may choose to support the conference as gold, silver, bronze or general level sponsors. Each sponsorship level comes with a benefits package which includes such things as banner and logo displays, advertisements in the official conference program, and recognition in media releases and conference materials.

New sponsors will join several prominent companies and organizations that have already pledged their support including the Bank of Guam, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Marianas Variety, Triple J Enterprises, Docomo Pacific, Lollypops Inc., the Marianas Visitors Authority, Moylan’s Insurance, and Saipan Shipping.

Interested businesses are invited to visit the council’s website www.northernmarianashumanities.org for more details including the sponsorship benefits package and pledge form. Or, call council staff at 235-4785.