Robbery at Garapan beach

(Press Release) — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Fiesta Hotel beach in Garapan.

On Wednesday night, July 12, 2017, at 9:53 p.m., police responded to the Fiesta Hotel and met with security and the victim, a 33-year-old Korean female, who said her bag was snatched by an individual described as possibly a local male, wearing a beige t-shirt and red baseball cap and having a medium build.

Prior to the incident, the victim was talking with a friend and sitting in a hut on the Fiesta beach. An individual approached her, pushed her off her seat and grabbed her bag containing her Korean passport, her hotel room key and about $100 in cash. The suspect fled north toward the Hyatt while the victim and her friend chased him. They lost sight of the individual who was last seen running toward the Hyatt lobby. The victim contacted security which in turn called the police. No one was injured.

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net

Crime stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.