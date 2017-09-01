2017 Folk Arts ‘Know How Project’

(Press Release) — The “Know How Project” consists of various local artisans with different arts disciplines who will be visiting different elementary and middle school bilingual classes to share their knowledge with the students. The projects mission is to promote folk and traditional arts to our youth.

The event will take place throughout the month of September. Six schools have already confirmed their participation. The time of presentations are scheduled according to each of the school’s class schedule.

Artisans involved in this project are Ana Kaniki (Traditional Bwaii Dance) at Oleai School; Domi Taisacan (Mwar Making) at San Antonio School; Diego Pua (Weaving) at San Vicente School; Lani Marciano (Chamorro Dance) at Kobler Elementary School; Linda Pialur (Story Telling); Emi Peter-Palican (Music); Mr. Brian Ruben (Traditional Art) at Hopwood Middle School; Polla Dulei (Beads); and Glenn Ruben (Traditional Maas/Apangaagh) at Chacha Middle School

Artisans in the community are invited to call or visit the Office of the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture and register. Let us help our youth promote, preserve, and perpetuate our culture!

For more information, please call Gloriana Teuira, folk arts coordinator for the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture at 322-9982/83, or email glorianafolkarts@gmail.com.