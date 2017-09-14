Power interruption on Sept. 16

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be a scheduled power interruption on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The purpose of the power interruption is to de-energize the primary lines to allow CUC line crew to safely replace deteriorated power pole hardware on Isa Dr., from entrance of Valley View Apartment toward Kagman Mobil Gas Station.

Water services to Capital Hill, Papago, Sadog Tasi, Lower Navy Hill, CHCC Hospital, and Garapan will be interrupted during the power interruption.

Areas to be affected: Isa Dr. (Ifet Dr., Yogga Ln., Almond Pl., Piao Ln., Lampauye Pl., Chunge Pl., Fakpe Pl., Fahang Dr., Frigate Pl., and Seagull Pl.), As Teo, Papago (Betbena Dr., Lala Pl., Pandanus Dr., Piut Ln., Asetga Ln., Inkberry Ln., Omumu Ln., Afuurh Pl., Ghaayil Pl., Monkey Pod Pl., Acacia Pl., Alom Pl., and Papago Dr.)

Water wells to be affected: AG-45B, AG-50, AG-70, AG-72A, AG-73, AG-121, and Donnie Spring.

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, CUC asks travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the affected areas.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center at 664-4282 or monitor its Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation