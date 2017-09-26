Chief Aghurubw commemoration on Sept. 30

(Press Release) — The 47th annual commemoration of Chief Aghurubw is one of the main activities scheduled for September as Cultural Heritage Month and highlights this year’s celebration of the 202 years since the first settlement of the Carolinians in the Marianas in the year 1815.

The commemoration ceremony will be held on Managaha (Ghalaghal) Island on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

On behalf of the Carolinian community, the Chief Aghurubw Foundation, the Refaluwasch Advisory Council and the Office of the Executive Assistant for Carolinian Affairs, the general public is invited to join in this memorial celebration of Chief Aghurubw.

Chief Aghurubw, the legendary Carolinian chief and traditional navigator, set sail from Satawal in the Western Caroline Islands over 200 years ago, to seek refuge for his people when a major typhoon devastated their islands.

Oral and written history passed through generations spoke of how in 1815, Chief Aghurubw braved uncertainties ahead to relocate his people, many of whom faced starvation through losses suffered from the typhoon.

He navigated the voyage to the Marianas and paid visit to then-Spanish Gov. Medinilla on Guam and asked permission for the resettlement on Saipan.

Governor Medinilla granted official approval and bestowed Chief Aghurubw with a legal certificate, a cane and a top hat, signifying Governor Medinilla’s approval of settlement.

The chief was often seen wearing the hat proudly which earned him the nickname “Parung” (hat).

The official approval from Governor Medinilla distinguished him as a paramount chief. Upon his death, members of his clan, the Ghatoliyóól Clan, carried out his wish that he be buried on Managaha Island. And as the burial ground of Chief Aghurubw, Managaha Island has become and is well respected as a sacred ground by the Carolinians; which leads to the island’s historical and cultural significance.

In memory of Chief Aghurubw, a monument was erected on September 18, 1970 on Managaha (Ghalaghal) Island, heralding the “First Official Annual Commemoration of Chief Aghurubw.” His statue, which stands today on Managaha, commemorates his achievements and leadership to assure of his people’s safety and welfare.

The annual tribute to Chief Aghurubw will include boat trips to and from Managaha, a commemoration mass, official remarks, lunch, and traditional performances.

Following are the schedules for boat transfers to and from Managaha from Smiling Cove Marina:

Jambalaya (Saipan Sea Ventures)

Departing from Outer Cove, Marina: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Departing from Managaha to Outer Cove, Marina: 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Haggan Tasi

Departing from Inner Cove, Marina: 7:55 a.m.

Departing from Managaha to Inner Cove, Marina: 4 p.m.

The general public is invited to attend the commemoration event. For more details and schedule of events, call the Carolinian Affairs Office at 234-6385 or log onto the Chief Aghurubw Foundation Facebook page.