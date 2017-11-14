Palau moves to ban plastic bags

Regional News

KOROR (Tia Belau/Pacific Note/Pacnews) — Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. has signed into law a bill that bans stores or other retail establishments from distributing plastic bags at the point of sale to customers.

It is believed that banning plastic bags is an important first step towards total freedom from plastic consumption and a vital measure to protect Palau’s environment, in line with the “Pristine Paradise. Palau” brand.

Plastic bags are to be eliminated after two years following the effective date of the new law, R.P.P.L. 10-14.