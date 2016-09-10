Marshalls president reiterates need for Pacific leaders to raise their voices on climate change

Regional News

PALIKIR, Pohnpei (Pacnews) — Marshall Islands President Dr. Hilda Heine, attending her first Smaller Island States Leaders meeting here in Pohnpei, says climate change is as urgent as ever before, and leaders need to continue to raise the issue globally.

“Today some of the smallest and most vulnerable countries on the planet have said loud and clear that even with the Paris Agreement in-hand, the fight against climate change is as urgent as ever before,” she said.

“Once again, we have committed to lead the world and pursue ambitious action to reduce emissions, including through phasing down HFCs under the Montreal Protocol, curbing greenhouse gases from aviation and shipping, and raising the ambition of all countries by 2020.”

Heine said the Pacific may also be the first region in the world to complete its ratification of the Paris Agreement.

“This is another great example of our determination to continue to lead by example.

“After the decision of my cabinet on Monday to signal our intent to join [a] new global market-based measure from the beginning, I was thrilled to hear from a number of my Pacific counterparts that they are actively considering doing the same.

“We are looking forward to taking these issues up with our bigger Pacific brothers and sisters in the next few days,” Heine said.

The Pacific Islands Forum’s Smaller Island States meeting include the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands.