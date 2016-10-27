Door opens for direct flights between China and Samoa

Regional News

APIA (Samoa Observer/Pacnews) — The relationship between China and Samoa continues to grow from strength to strength.

And with the signing of an Air Service Agreement or ASA between the two nations Monday for direct flights between Beijing and Faleolo, the relationship is bound to become stronger.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Papali’itele Niko Lee Hang and the ambassador of China to Samoa, Wang Xuefeng.

The deal opens the door for any carrier interested in servicing the route. But it’s not just China that the government is looking to. Singapore is also on the list.

Minister Papali’i said there are airlines that have showed interest in servicing the route but the ASA had to be signed first.

“There are companies who have showed interest to come to Samoa, not only from China but also other investors who are in partnerships with people in China,” he said.

“And now that we have signed the agreement, we are now open for market to whoever is interested. The market is now open. If Chinese airlines want to start coming in now then we are now opening it up for them.”

During the signing, Papali’itele thanked China for its contribution in achieving this milestone.

“It is with great honor that I extend the government of Samoa’s appreciation and gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for this milestone achievement,” said Papali’itele.

“The Air Service Agreement signifies yet another bond between our two nations in terms of further expanding Samoa’s development aviation activities.”

He added that the endorsement of the ASA would have a domino effect on Samoa.

“Not only in aviation but also tourism,” said Papali’itele. “This will increase the number of tourists and also in terms of trades not only between China but also with other countries.

“This is also in good timing as well. The rebuilding of our international airport is progressing really well, we need to have more airplanes to come to Samoa once our international airport is opened.”

Ambassador Wang congratulated the government of Samoa and all the ministries for their contribution toward the completion of the agreement.

“Today is a very important day,” said Wang.

“Samoa has a long history and rich culture, good environment. It is a paradise; it’s the heart of Polynesian culture and the heaven of tourism.

“So after signing the ASA, I am sure, more and more Chinese tourists can come to Samoa for travel.

“It will also help increase the development of trade, tourism and people to people exchange.”