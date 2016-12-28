Birth decline in Marshall Islands could be indicator of out-migration

Regional News

MAJURO — Majuro is on track this year to having the fewest babies born since the 1980s — a likely indicator of ongoing out-migration to the United States.

Figures from Majuro hospital show 659 babies were born from January through November, a monthly average of 60. This puts Majuro mothers on track for producing 720 babies in 2016, the lowest since the 1980s.

The birth data for Majuro, which accounts for about half of the Marshall Islands population of 55,000, also suggests the overall number of births in country for 2016 will be the lowest in decades, possibly the lowest birth count since the late 1980s.

The anticipated 720 Majuro births is a nearly 40 percent drop in 11 years. In 2005, 1,136 babies were born in Majuro. Ministry of Health statistics show that births in the Marshall Islands — the two urban centers of Majuro and Ebeye, and on the outer islands — have been dropping steadily over the past six years.





From 1996 onward until the late 2000s, the Marshall Islands generated 1,500 to 1,600 babies annually — with Majuro accounting for about 1,000, Ebeye 350, and outer islands 150.

But as out-migration to the United States has continued steadily — and possibly increased — the number of babies born in this western Pacific nation has steadily declined. The year 2011 was the last where the baby production neared the two-decade average of 1,500: 1,487 babies were born that year in the Marshall Islands. But the numbers have dwindled since. In 2013, 1,308 babies were born and in 2015, the number dropped further to 1,116. This year looks to be even lower, taking the Marshall Islands back to birth levels of the 1980s, when the population was 43,380.

The fact that the teen pregnancy rate has stayed constant at between 14 and 16 percent over the last five years while overall births have dropped suggests that use of birth control is not a major factor in the overall decline in babies born in country.

Majuro birth numbers have fallen from 1,136 in 2005 to 1,107 in 2011, to 877 in 2013 and 744 last year. Unless there is a burst of babies born in Majuro hospital the last few days of 2016 (and only 31 had been born there through mid-month), this year’s total of babies born in Majuro will continue the downward trend.