Palau tourism aims for five-star resorts only

KOROR, Palau (Radio New Zealand International) — New legislation aimed at turning Palau into a luxury destination is to be put before the incoming Congress which will covene this week.

The proposed law will restrict future investment to five-star hotel chains.

The legislation is part of President Tommy Remengesau’s vision to reduce tourist numbers and increase tourist spending.

President Remengesau said the new law, which he aims to have passed within the first 100 days of the new government’s tenure, will include tax incentives for potential investors.

“In our definition of high-end [tourism], they would come in with their own water treatment system and power back-ups. If there is any other infrastructure that they need, like opening a road, the investor would do that themselves. In return for that we will give them the necessary tax breaks and exemptions,” said Remengesau.

The legislation comes after a huge influx of tourists in 2015 and 2016, thanks mostly to an increase in package tours from China.

That growth, however, has come at a cost, with the overcrowding having some negative environmental and social impacts.

Remengesau said focusing on high-end tourism is also aimed at limiting that impact.

According to the Palau Visitors Authority, visitor arrivals (excluding residents, students, employment, flight crews and transits) totaled 9,384 in Nov. 2016, representing a decrease of 17.89 percent compared to Nov. 2015 when there were 11,429 visitor arrivals.

In the CNMI, visitor arrivals in Nov. 2016 totaled 47,261 compared to 37,870 visitors received in Nov. 2015.

As for Guam, it welcomed 125,748 visitors in Nov. 2016, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to arrivals in Nov. 2015.