Former American Samoa congressman passes away

Regional News

PAGO PAGO (Samoa News/RNZI) — Faleomavaega Eni Hunkin, American Samoa’s longest serving delegate to the U.S House of Representatives, passed away at his home in Provo, Utah, according to a family member, speaking on behalf of Faleomavaega’s widow, Hinanui Hunkin.

Faleomavaega, 73, “passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and a few close friends,” said Theresa Hunkin, Faleomavaega’s sister-in-law, in a telephone interview from Provo.

Faleomavaega, a Democrat, was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Jan. 1989 to Jan. 2015.

In Nov. 2014, he was unseated by Republican Aumua Amata.

In the U.S. Congress, Faleomavaega was a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

In terms of legislation, Faleomavaega successfully pushed for more funding for the territory — particularly for roads, schools and other infrastructure — and opposed deals that would have threatened American Samoa’s tuna industry.

Born in Vailoatai village in American Samoa, Faleomavaega grew up in Hawaii, where he went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in political science, before studying law on the United States mainland.

He then joined the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War, eventually rising to the rank of captain. While in Vietnam, he said he was exposed to the toxic defoliant, Agent Orange, which he claimed contributed to health problems he experienced later in life.