American Samoa declares health emergency over dengue

Regional News

PAGO PAGO (RNZI/Pacnews) — The acting American Samoa governor, Lemanu Peleti Mauga, has declared a public health emergency following the confirmation of a diagnosis of dengue fever in three people by the Hawaii State Laboratory.

There were also two confirmed cases of dengue in the months of November and December last year.

Suspected cases as of the middle of February stood at 30.

The Department of Health said the strain found in the latest cases was dengue serotype 2, which has not been in the territory since 1972 and so anyone born after that date has no immunity.

The declaration, which will be in force until September, authorizes the director of health to engage his department, the LBJ Hospital, the Office of Samoan Affairs and other agencies to participate in active vector control in villages.

The department also has the right to use any resources and facilities needed to fully respond to the dengue outbreak.