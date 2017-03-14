UN Decolonization Committee urges US to not ‘exploit’ American Samoa

Regional News

PAGO PAGO (Samoa News/Pacnews) — The United Nations has “strongly urged” the United States to refrain from using American Samoa as, among other things, a tax haven as well as for harmful and unproductive activities, that are not aligned with the interest of the people of the territory, according to a U.N. report released recently.

The “Working Papers on American Samoa” report was prepared by the Secretariat for the U.N. Decolonization Committee, which convenes annually — usually late May into early June — for the Pacific or Caribbean seminars.

Among the committee members are China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

The working paper, or document, provides background information on each of the world’s 16 non-governing territories — including American Samoa.

The report “strongly urged the administering power [the United States] to refrain from undertaking any kind of illicit, harmful and unproductive activities, including the use of the territory as a tax haven, that are not aligned with the interest of the people of the territory.”

The report said it is “ultimately for the people of American Samoa to determine freely their future political status,” and called on the U.S, in cooperation with the territorial government and appropriate bodies of the U.N. system, to develop political education programs for the territory in order to foster an awareness among the people of their right to self-determination.

Two years ago, American Samoa Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga said the territory should remain on the list of non-self-governing territories, under the purview of the special committee, until such time as its people have exercised their right to self-determination.

In the past, American Samoa has asked the U.N. to remove the territory from the list of colonized territories, saying its “unincorporated” and “unorganized” status was akin to being a self-governing country.