FSM voters go to the polls; dual citizenship again fails to pass voter scrutiny

Regional News

POHNPEI (Kaselehlie Press/Pacnews) — Last week voters in the Federated States of Micronesia turned out to elect their representatives for the two-year seats in the FSM Congress and to decide whether or not the Constitution should be amended to allow for dual citizenship.

The National Election Commission has already sent a letter to President Peter Christian with the certified results of the election.

In his letter to the president, the national election director, Tony Otto, explained that the results were a bit delayed because the State of Chuuk was late in sending its final results.

The proposed constitutional amendment to allow dual citizenship failed to pass. For a constitutional amendment to be passed, 75 percent of the voters in the states need to vote “yes” to amending the Constitution.

Eighty-five percent of Kosrae voters voted for the amendment, but Pohnpei’s votes fell short of the standard by 4.79 percent and only 61 percent of Chuuk’s voters approved the amendment. In Yap, it was only 52 percent.

Kosrae’s representative to the FSM Congress for the next two years will be incumbent Paliknoa K. Welly, who ran unopposed for the seat. Pohnpei has three two-year seats. Incumbents Ferny S. Perman and Esmond Moses will occupy two of those seats. Dion G. Neth will take the seat currently occupied by Sen. Berney Martin.

Chuuk has five two-year seats. Voters chose Florencio Singkoro Harper, Victor “Vicky” Gouland, Tiwiter Aritos, Doresio Konman, and Robson Romolow to take those seats.

Isaac V. Figir retains his two-year seat for Yap.

This year’s election offered voters the opportunity to potentially select the first two women to serve in the FSM Congress. Though the women made a good showing in the election, voters did not choose them.