Last updateFri, 21 Apr 2017 12am

    Thursday, April 20, 2017-1:43:47P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Palauan man gets 57 years for drug trafficking

20 Apr 2017

KOROR (Island Times/Pacnews) — A Palauan man was sentenced to a prison term of 57 years for drug trafficking.

Assistant Attorney General Evan Robbins said a jury convicted Arnold Buck and Justice Lourdes Materne imposed the sentence.

Buck’s prison term was the longest sentence imposed by the court amid the heightened campaign against drugs in Palau.

Buck earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Buck violated the release conditions imposed on him in an earlier criminal case when he failed to obey all laws of the Republic of Palau.

Buck was out on bail while awaiting trial, but he was again arrested for drug trafficking.

Robbins said under the law, drug convicts are eligible for parole after serving 1/3 of their sentence.

Buck must serve at least 19 years in prison to be eligible for parole.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.