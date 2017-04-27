Vice President Pence visits American Samoa

Regional News

PAGO PAGO (Office of the American Samoa Congressional Delegate) — On Monday, at the request of Congresswoman Amata, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen stopped in American Samoa on their way back to Washington, D.C. following the V.P.’s tour of Asia, where he met with strategic partners in the region to bolster economic and military cooperation.

“After the vice president asked me to be a part of the transition team, which I was honored to serve on, I felt it was an opportune time invite him to visit our beautiful home here in the South Pacific,” said Amata. “I wanted him to see first-hand, the love our people have for this great nation, as well as help us dedicate the newly named Eni F.H. Faleomavaega Veterans Clinic,” continued Amata. The local VA clinic was renamed after legislation introduced by the congresswoman was signed into law last month by President Trump.

Upon his arrival, Vice President Pence was welcomed by Gov. Lolo Moliga and his wife, Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, Speaker of the House Savali, Chief Justice Kruse, the Secretary of Samoan Affairs Mauga, Congresswoman Amata and other local dignitaries at Pago Pago International Airport.

The governor then led a traditional welcoming ceremony for the vice president and his family. The vice president also helped dedicate the renaming of the local VA clinic to the Eni F.H. Faleomavaega Veterans clinic, during which time he addressed the soldiers from the 100th Infantry Battalion stationed in American Samoa.

Vice President Pence spoke on the challenges the United States faces in the Pacific, and thanked them for their dedicated service. Vice President Pence is the sixth White House dignitary to visit the territory.

“The vice president’s trip was a massive success,” stated Amata. “I want to thank Governor Lolo and the Lt. Governor for their hard work in helping us welcome the vice president and second lady to our beautiful home without a hitch…it truly was a historic day for American Samoa,” said the congresswoman.

“I was honored that he accepted my invitation to visit the territory on his way back to Washington, D.C., after his trip to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia. His visit has brought great exposure of American Samoa, and our conversations on Air Force II were very productive and hope inspiring. The vice president and President Trump are demonstrating with their actions that they truly care about the people in the Pacific territories, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to see that our people are given the same opportunities and resources as those in the states,” continued the congresswoman.

“Vice President Pence’s dedication of the Eni F.H. Faleomavaega clinic brought tears to my eyes. He and Eni were colleagues together in the House of Representatives, which made it that much more significant the vice president could lead the dedication, and we are all truly honored and grateful,” concluded Amata.