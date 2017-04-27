NZ workshop highlights kava’s economic potential

Regional News

AUCKLAND (RNZI/Pacnews) — A Tongan kava supplier and distributor in New Zealand says kava’s potential is still hugely underdeveloped and more can be done to package the crop creatively for a wide range of consumers and markets.

Kava Haus Limited director Koloa Hau said the root crop is a gift to the Pacific region because that is where the crop grows best.

He said the crop has economic potential beyond traditional ceremonies and kava bars.

Hau said he knew of overseas companies trying to develop innovative products made from kava, but it would be much better for Pacific people to develop their own ones first.

He said some of the new products proving popular included new sweets and drinks.