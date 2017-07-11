World War II expert disputes date of new Earhart photo

Regional News

MAJURO — A photo released last week that purports to show famed American aviatrix Amelia Earhart alive in the Marshall Islands in 1937 was likely taken a decade earlier than claimed, said a Majuro-based World War II expert Sunday who has spent decades identifying locations of lost U.S. aircraft and the identities of American servicemen killed in action in this western Pacific nation.

“From the Marshallese visual background, lack of Japanese flags flying on any vessels but one, and the age configuration of the steam driven steel vessels, the photo is closer to the late 1920s or early 1930s, not anywhere near 1937,” said Matthew B. Holly commenting on the U.S. National Archives photo released last week. Holly is an American resident of Majuro who has led scuba diving investigations of U.S. planes shot down in atolls of the Marshall Islands during World War II and spent years documenting servicemen killed in action here.

“The Japanese withdrew from the League of Nations in 1933, and by January 1937 they had closed most of Micronesia to foreign vessels, including Marshallese commerce, which is obviously flourishing in this photo,” Holly said. “Additionally, there are no Japanese sailors to be seen.”





There is no dispute that the National Archives photo shows the dock at Jabor Island in Jaluit Atoll as current day photos of the dock at Jabor are similar, aside from a dock extension built in the late 1980s.

Jaluit Atoll was the headquarters for Japan’s administration of the Marshall Islands between World War I and World War II. During the 1920s and early 1930s, Japanese businesses flourished on Jaluit, purchasing copra — dried coconut meat used to make coconut oil — from Marshall Islanders by using sailing vessels to collect the tonnage from remote islands.

The undated photo purporting to show Earhart was unearthed from the U.S. National Archives and reported by the History Channel last week as evidence that Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan were alive in the Marshall Islands after their plane ran out of fuel on its flight from Papua New Guinea eastward across the Pacific in 1937. Eighty years after the pair was lost and despite numerous searches, the mystery of Earhart’s disappearance continues to command world interest.





Two years ago, American investigators claimed they had located parts from Earhart’s Electra plane on Mili Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The contention that her plane crash-landed in the Marshall Islands is supported by a number of reports from Marshall Islanders, now deceased, that they saw a plane land and two people get out of it into a small yellow boat. The late Bilimon Amram, a Marshall Islands businessman who was a medic on Jaluit during the late 1930s, reportedly treated an American in 1937 for a leg injury — which suggests it was Noonan, since only Japanese and Marshall Islanders were on Jaluit as the Japanese war buildup was in high gear at the time.

But The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery or TIGHAR has spent decades searching Nikumaroro (formerly Gardner) Atoll in Kiribati, and disputes the Marshall Islands theory.

“While the photo is interesting, the researcher surely read the dates on the index from the Record Groups that he pulled from the National Archives and could have presumed the correct date (based on other photos in the same group),” said Holly. “Generally, there would be a series of photos in the same folder which could have also time-dated the photo, which the researcher has I am sure intentionally omitted.” Holly said bluntly: “There is no date of 1937 associated with this photo.”

Holly said evidence presented by TIGHAR and the group that focuses on Mili Atoll in the Marshalls “both have serious flaws.”