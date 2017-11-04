Dengue fever outbreak in Samoa

Regional News

APIA (Samoa Observer/Pacnews) — Dengue fever kills. That’s the message from the chief executive officer of the Ministry of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri, after announcing the outbreak of dengue fever type two in Samoa.

He asked the public not to panic but take immediate action to eliminate mosquito-breeding places.

“We have been monitoring this but it has now reached an outbreak level,” he said. “Despite numbers not being high, we still need to inform the public to be aware and we need to inform everyone who can help prevent the disease to help.”

He added, “This is a virus transmitted by mosquitoes and it’s not new in Samoa, but with these viruses there are often outbreaks on and off. We are also worried that this outbreak is a dengue type 2 strain viruses. It’s a slightly different presentation.”

He said dengue has four types and “if a certain type does not appear for a long and then when it finally does arise, there will be severe cases.”

The general symptoms, he added, are high fever, headache, severe pain, particularly the joint pains and the worse complication is bleeding and usually the bleeding kills people.”

He said “source reduction is still the main prevention — we need to control the source which is where the mosquitoes breed and if we can control that then there will be no mosquitoes.”