Marianas Variety

(MVA) — With a new set of images of iconic scenes in Saipan and Tinian, the Marianas Visitors Authority is teaming up with Ocean+a Inc. to woo more divers from Japan.

The media outlet spent a full week in the Marianas beginning on Nov. 14, 2017, to generate new content for its website that receives about 15,000 unique users each week.

“Of all optional tours taken in the Marianas, right now about 2 percent are diving tours. We can certainly grow this number,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We’ve already had some great ad exposure this year from our tie-up with Taiwanese underwater photographer, diving instructor, travel journalist and MVA Ocean Tourism Ambassador Yorko Summer and several media FAM tours. In particular, we expect this collaboration with Ocean+a Inc. to remind our long-time dive market in Japan that they can still enjoy fabulous underwater sites in the Marianas, as well as wealth of new experiences above water.”

Diving sites to be featured include Managaha, Ice Cream, Eagle Ray City, Grotto, Banzai Cliff, Dump Cove, Two Coral Head, and more. The images will be posted in a “Marianas: Diving Paradise” feature beginning January 2018.