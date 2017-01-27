(MVA) — “How Do You Like Optional Tours in Saipan?” is the million dollar question for this western Pacific island.

TV Tokyo Corp. is producing a 4-part series that will bring the Northern Mariana Islands over $1-million in advertising exposure to Japanese who are interested in overseas travel. The 30-minute program, scheduled to air over four weeks in April 2017, will feature a wide variety of tour activities on the island.





“We’re targeting viewers in their 20s to 40s with this program, and the anticipated ad exposure in Japan is enormous,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “By leveraging in-kind support from MVA and our on-island partners, including the Department of Public Lands which provides filming permits for visiting media groups, we are able to obtain this level of publicity in our major source markets with a minimal cash outlay; a strategic and high return on our investment.”

While in Saipan this month, TV Tokyo covered parasailing, banana boat riding, and snorkeling at Managaha; an ATV tour and biking with Marianas Trekking, a sunset barbecue dinner; shopping at I Love Saipan and Joeten Hafa Adai Shopping Center, marine sports at Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Ni’lala Spa, and various sightseeing locales.

The film group lodged at Fiesta Resort & Spa during the shoot.