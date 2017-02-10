Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-Chan

(MVA) — Six-year-old aspiring photographer Jebro John Leon has bested 21 other applicants to be named Marianas-chan, the young and endearing face of the Marianas Visitors Authority in Japan.

Leon wowed a panel of seven judges during auditions last month (January 2017), actively engaging with the interviewer, sharing his personal interests, and hitting a photogenic pose at the end of the audition to win the title.

“Jebro’s adorable, he’s got island-style, and he made us laugh. He’s memorable!” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We hope all these endearing qualities will also help him make a lasting impression with media and industry partners in Japan.”

Leon is the son of Leonard Leon and Brooke Nevitt. As part of his duties, he will attend at least two MVA promotional events in Japan in the year ahead, sharing the “hafa adai-tirow” spirit by greeting other participants, posing for photos, and other activities.

“We thank all the children who auditioned and their parents for taking the time to participate,” said Concepcion. “We worked to give every child an enjoyable experience being before our judges, and we made sure every child walked away with a small gift from MVA. It was a difficult decision to choose among 22 charming applicants. We thank our judges for their time and effort in selecting the first ever Marianas-chan.”

So, what is first on the list for the Marianas’ newest performer? After auditioning in shoulder-length hair, Leon expressed enthusiasm about getting a haircut for his new role.

About the NMI

The Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are a chain of idyllic islands in the West Pacific, offering a friendly, fun and exciting vacation in paradise. They are an excellent destination for families, adventure and sports-minded travelers, as well as business people looking for a tropical haven.

Adventurous travelers from Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America and elsewhere looking for new travel discoveries will find them in the Mariana Islands, just three hours travel from most cities in Japan, and four to five from other parts of Asia and Australia.

The Northern Marianas are served daily from Tokyo-Narita in Japan by Delta Air Lines with seasonal flights by Asiana Airlines. From Korea, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air and Eastar Jet provide direct flights from Seoul-Incheon, and Asiana also provides service from Busan.

From China, direct flight service from Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong to Saipan are available. Philippine Airlines provides nonstop service from Manila to Saipan and connects with many cities in China and Southeast Asia.

United Airlines has daily flight connections from six cities in Japan to Saipan with one stop.

United States mainland connections can be made to Saipan via Tokyo-Narita, Seoul-Incheon or Guam. Visitors from Russia and Taiwan usually arrive via Seoul, Tokyo or Manila.

Interisland travel is provided by United Express (Cape Air) and Star Marianas Air.

For more information, visit www.mymarianas.com