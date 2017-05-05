Japan tour group leads Garapan cleanup

(MVA) — The Japan Saipan Travel Association conducted its semi-annual cleanup of Garapan on April 29, 2017, drawing 73 participants from 23 companies and collecting over 250 lbs. of trash.

JSTA was again joined by the Marianas Visitors Authority, a number of tourism industry companies, and community members in picking up trash from American Memorial Park to the Carolinian Affairs Office along roadways and the beach in anticipation of more tourist arrivals during Japan’s Golden Week holiday.





“Through the years, JSTA has demonstrated its diligent commitment by organizing and leading this annual cleanup, and the community owes them much gratitude for their faithful service,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “However, it’s unfortunate that this year we ended up collecting more than double the amount of trash we collected last year. We strongly urge that anti-littering and anti-dumping laws be enforced in our main tourist district and around the islands. We all have a responsibility to keep our islands clean…businesses, residents, and visitors, alike.”

Other participating companies and organizations were: Northern Marianas Dive Operators Association, Japan Consular Office, Korean Tour Association of Saipan, CNMI Public Schools, Himawari Kenbukan (Kendo class), Martha’s Store, Aqua Blue Saipan, HANA Tour, MODE Tour, H.I.S. Saipan, Saipan Sanko, Tasi Tours & Transportation, Pacific Micronesia Tours, Big Eye, Super Fish Diving, Pacific Eagle, Mariana Sports Club, Aqua Connections, Kan Pacific, Aqua Resort Club Saipan, and Pacific Development Inc.

The Golden Week is a collection of four national holidays within seven days and is one of Japan’s busiest holiday seasons.