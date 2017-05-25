Asiana, MVA host Sendai travel agent tour

(MVA) — Eyeing potential visitors from an outlying city in Japan, Asiana Airlines and the Marianas Visitors Authority gave travel agents and other travel reps from Sendai a whirlwind familiarization tour of Saipan on May 13-14, 2017.

Click to enlarge

Travelers from Sendai can conveniently transit to the Marianas via Seoul.

“To make the most of the opportunity we have with Asiana’s convenient connection from Sendai via Seoul, we are giving key travel agents from the area an opportunity see the Marianas for themselves so they know what we have to offer,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Tapping this northeast coast city is one of many steps toward the recovery of the Japan market, and we are making the most of it.”

A major part of the tour was site inspections of hotels, including Kensington Hotel Saipan, Aqua Resort Club Saipan, Fiesta Resort & Spa, Grandvrio Resort Saipan, Saipan World Resort, Kanoa Resort, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Hyatt Regency Saipan, where the group lodged.

The group also visited Sea Touch, Mariana Lounge, SandCastle Saipan Cocktail Show, Managaha, a tour of historic and scenic sites in Marpi, a buggy ride with Marianas Trekking, Surf Club, T Galleria, and I Love Saipan. The group also stopped by the Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden, where they sampled the home-cooked entries of the “Kadun Pika” (spicy chicken) Cook Off.

The group of 10 also included a representative of Asiana Airlines. Armed with their new knowledge about the charms of Saipan, the tour members are now better equipped to sell the destination to potential visitors.