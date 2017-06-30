Marianas Variety

The Marianas named ‘Best Island Destination’

29 Jun 2017

(MVA) — The Marianas added another destination accolade to its growing list of awards in China on June 7, 2017.

Marianas Visitors Authority Deputy Managing Director Judy Torres receives the “Best Island Destination” award presented to the Marianas on June 7, 2017, at the China Travel & Meetings Industry Awards gala in Shanghai, China.
Marianas Visitors Authority Deputy Managing Director Judy Torres, center, receives the “Best Island Destination” award presented to the Marianas on June 7, 2017, at the China Travel & Meetings Industry Awards gala in Shanghai China. Pictured from left are MVA marketing specialist Rachel Song; MVA travel trade manager Silver Xu; MVA Deputy Managing Director Judy Torres; Dynasty Holiday deputy general manager Peter Pan; and Century Tours Marketing Director Daniel Cai. MVA photos
The Marianas was named “Best Island Destination” of the year by Travel Weekly China at its China Travel & Meetings Industry Awards gala at Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

Travel Weekly and TravelWeekly.com are among the most influential B2B news resources for the travel industry, providing news, analysis and research for travel professionals.

“It’s incredibly rewarding for the Marianas Visitors Authority to have industry leaders such as Travel Weekly to recognize The Marianas as a premiere travel destination,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Obviously, we are doing a lot of things right to garner this award. Now it’s a matter of building upon that success, and that will include the government, private sector and community addressing the many matters still needing attention to keep the Marianas on top of the list.”

So far this fiscal year, the Marianas has received 146,159 visitors from China, comprising 34 percent of all visitors to the islands. China is the second largest source market this fiscal year, after South Korea.

Since their beginning in 2002, these awards have grown to become an industry-leading awards recognition of “the best enterprises in China’s travel, meeting and incentive industry.”

After being nominated, the Marianas was chosen by readers over a three-month selection period.

