The Marianas named ‘Best Island Destination’

(MVA) — The Marianas added another destination accolade to its growing list of awards in China on June 7, 2017.

Click to enlarge

The Marianas was named “Best Island Destination” of the year by Travel Weekly China at its China Travel & Meetings Industry Awards gala at Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

Travel Weekly and TravelWeekly.com are among the most influential B2B news resources for the travel industry, providing news, analysis and research for travel professionals.

“It’s incredibly rewarding for the Marianas Visitors Authority to have industry leaders such as Travel Weekly to recognize The Marianas as a premiere travel destination,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Obviously, we are doing a lot of things right to garner this award. Now it’s a matter of building upon that success, and that will include the government, private sector and community addressing the many matters still needing attention to keep the Marianas on top of the list.”

So far this fiscal year, the Marianas has received 146,159 visitors from China, comprising 34 percent of all visitors to the islands. China is the second largest source market this fiscal year, after South Korea.

Since their beginning in 2002, these awards have grown to become an industry-leading awards recognition of “the best enterprises in China’s travel, meeting and incentive industry.”

After being nominated, the Marianas was chosen by readers over a three-month selection period.