Marianas International Film Festival launch ceremony brings global attention

(Press Release) — The Marianas International Film Festival was launched in Shanghai, China on June 24.

At the Crowne Plaza Shanghai Hotel, directors, celebrities, producers and other industry players attended and expressed support for the Marianas International Film Festival. The awarding ceremony will be held on Dec. 6 on Saipan.

Among the guests in Shanghai were Yang Bu Ting, the chairman of China Film Group Corporation and the honorary chairman of the Marianas International Film Festival; Kim Dong Ho, former secretary of the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, founder of the Busan International Film Festival and co-chairman of the Marianas International Film Festival; Max Borenstein, a Hollywood screenwriter, director and producer; and Kimberley Kates, Hollywood producer and actress.

Representing the CNMI were Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog and Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion.

Also in attendance were Ng See Yuen, president of the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Film Directors Guild and the chairman of the Marianas International Film Festival; Li Qian Kuan, former chairman of the China Film Association, librarian of the Central Literature and History Museum and the co-chairman of the Marianas International Film Festival; Xi Mei Juan, vice chairman of the China Film Association and a performing artist; and Hung Kam Po, Hong Kong film director and actor;

The event was covered by the international media.

The Marianas International Film Festival aims to promote unity, harmony and world peace. The festival will give out awards for Best Picture; Grand Jury Prize; Best Director; Best Screenplay; Best Actor; Best Actress; Best Supporting Actor; Best Supporting Actress; Best Cinematography; Best Film Editing; Best Technical Achievement; Best Original Song; Best New Director and Best New Actor/ Actress.

The film festival is also designed to support young filmmakers. In addition, international filmmakers will be invited to join the various film exhibitions, seminars and forum during the film festival.

The Marianas International Film Festival is jointly sponsored by Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited and the Marianas Visitors Authority.