GoPro goes to the Marianas

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authority recently hosted global action camera brand GoPro in Saipan, Tinian and Rota on a familiarization tour with leisure and travel digital influencers.

The eight digital influencers visited on June 28-July 3, 2017, to capture high quality videos and photographs of the Marianas’ natural beauty, authentic culture and dynamic leisure activities using the internationally renowned cameras from GoPro.

“During their visit, the influencers uploaded numerous superior videos and photographs of the Marianas on their social media channels,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “It has drawn enormous attention from the young generation, especially those who are interested in travel, leisure and cameras. More photographs and videos are planned to be uploaded not only on the influencer’s SNS channels, but also on GoPro Korea’s social media channels, such as Facebook and Instagram. All of the participating influencers expressed great satisfaction with the fam tour itinerary and said they would like to visit The Marianas again with their family, friends and significant others.”

The familiarization or fam tour was categorized into three themes — leisure activities, nature and culture, and food. For leisure activities, the participating influencers visited Grotto in Saipan to experience both snorkeling and free diving and went cliff diving at Taga Beach in Tinian. In addition, they experienced trolling in Rota while enjoying the beautiful sunset.

For the nature category, influencers took a short off-road driving trip to explore important sightseeing and cultural attractions in the Marianas, including Bird Island Lookout, Korean Peace Memorial, and Last Command Post in Saipan; Blow Hole and Broadway in Tinian; and As Matmos and Swimming Hole in Rota.

In addition, influencers visited various restaurants with different cuisines; including the Garapan Street Market to experience the authentic Chamorro food, where “apigigi” (roasted sweet coconut) was a favorite. The GoPro influencers were also hosted for dinner by Imperial Pacific Resort-Hotel at Noodle Bar and took a tour of the new casino.

The group lodged at Aqua Resort Club Saipan and Rota Resort & Country Club during their visit.