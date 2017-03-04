Happy birthday and we love you, Na!

A tribute to Ana L. Igitol on her 103rd birthday, March 3, 2017

ONE of oldest memories that she told me about was her mother’s survival from a shipwreck from the Eastern Carolines to Saipan… about 1912.

Some of the ordeals she survived: World War II, post-World War II, loss of eight children, anxiety over her husband’s war-related injury (he was hit by shrapnel).

My mother was a hard worker. She farmed, she fished, she baked. She loves her family, and is always cheerful.

As a mother, religion, education, family, discipline (respect, good moral character, etc.) were important for her.

I was the “wild one.” She would chase me around the house and would when up crying when she couldn’t catch up so I would stop and let her give me the belt. Ouch!

But she’s compassionate. She loved to bake for a store in Tanapag, but would give away half to people she met on the way to the store. She loved baseball. Her husband was a catcher for the Tanapag team. The two of them were always the first at the ballfield and the last to leave, rain or shine!

— From son, Peter J.L. Igitol

I want to give all the credit to my mother, for my “cooking” skills. I cooked right alongside her, for the family, every free time I got. She would always cook a lot of food, and her reasoning was so that there’s food to offer should anyone come to visit. Food was the way to their hearts. I thank her for the cooking lessons and though I hardly cook now, I still can cook for my family.

— From son, David L. Igitol

One thing that stands out for me was when she was about 68, she decided to go to adult school so she can learn how to speak English. She completed her studies with highest honors. She wanted to be the role model for her children; education was big for both my parents; she taught us that making sacrifices for the family will pay off in the end. She is our Supermom!

— From daughter Delfina I. Russell, who resides in Michigan with husband Stanley

I thank our Heavenly Father, for giving us such a beautiful set of parents; their strong believe in their faith, culture, respect and love of family, are just some of the values that made our parents who they were and is, now. Since Ta’s (my father) passing in 1998, Na has held up these values, forever strong, and her presence with us, at this tender age of 103, is only testimonial that these values and beliefs will be around us for a long time still.

Taking Na in to live with us, in 2007, has been such a blessing. Not only do family and friends offer prayers for Na, they offer them for us, too, and we are very, very grateful. Visits from Pali James, Tony and Linda for blessings, communion and prayers, have given us the strength, the patience and the will, to be of service to our mother. Happy birthday Na! We love you very much and God bless you!

— From daughter Rose L. Igitol

I remember her stories about World War II. She remembered the deaths of people they knew. Running for their lives to find safety from the bombings. Staying in the bunkers worrying about the kids

I think their diet and way of life are big contributors to her long life. Now, the love, faith and commitment of her family to continue care even if doctors gave up on her are also contributors.

She has the biggest and most generous heart. She opened her home to everyone. She loves and cares for her family. She raised us to love, respect and support the family.

I loved growing up with them. They loved and cared for me. They made sure I had what I needed. Fishing, clamming and farming, it was awesome. Spending time with them. Having meriendas under the mango tree with home-baked goodies. Very modest living, but we were very happy.

I would say the war and deaths of her children were ordeals. But she survived. She loved her life with Ta, children and families, and I don’t think she would change anything about it.

— From granddaughter Tara I.A. Pangelinan

Today is an awesome day for me, having to celebrate my grandma’s 103rd birthday with her.

I want to thank her for my upbringing. Na is one awesome, strong and determined woman! Words just cannot express how grateful I am for her. She has been such an inspiration in my life and has helped shape me into the person I am today. She taught me to love and embrace life in its entirety, be it life’s pleasures or trials. I am so incredibly blessed and thankful that I still have her in my life!

Growing up, living under Na and Ta’s roof, they (Na and Ta) would take me everywhere they went...church, fishing, crop harvesting, family visits, baseball games, shopping — like “special treats” and I enjoyed every moment.

Na…a wonderful and loving woman. Loving...yes she is!

As we rejoice and reminisce in the blissful years of this incredible woman’s life, we also ask God to bless and embrace her.

I love you Na and I wish you the happiest birthday ever! God bless you!

— From granddaughter Lischemw (Mel Igitol)