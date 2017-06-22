Meet the Royals

EIGHT lovely young women are volunteering their time and energy to help raise funds to continue the legacy of honoring the brave men and women serving in U.S. armed forces through the 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Festivities.

For 72 years, the CNMI continues the traditional celebration of July Fourth and this year, it begins this Saturday, June 24th at the Garapan Fishing Basin from 6pm to 10pm. View this article's accompanying photos in our gallery

The unique part of this year’s celebration is that the 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Royal Court Candidates have a community platform, which is to promote the importance of the islands’ local birds, underscoring the theme “Celebrating Culture, Community and Service.”

Mikeangela Charfauros is representing the Tinian Monarch or Chichirikan, Mikaella Dahil is representing the White Tern or Chunge’, Chloe Fegurgur is representing the Kingfisher or Sihek, Peyton Gomez is representing the Rota Bridled White Eye or Nosa, Kaila De Guzman is representing the Saipan Golden White Eye or Canario, Maxine Lopez is representing the White Throated Ground Dove or Paluman Apaka’, Riannalyn Manabat is representing the Mariana Swiftlet or Chachaguak and Carlicia Ruben, is representing the Rufus Fantail or Na’abak.

All eight 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Royal Court Candidates have been busy selling raffle tickets and have distributed close to $50K so far.

“This is a wonderful group of young women who have dedicated their summer to help their community celebrate our most important occasion of all, the celebration of our freedom,” said 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Royal Court Chair Peachy Quitugua.

The Royals also helped raise funds at the first Bingo Night at the Garapan Public Market, attended the premiere of Wonder Woman in support of the NMI Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, held a fun slumber party sponsored by Hyatt Regency Saipan, hosted a raffle ticket station at Triple J Truckload Store and will host various activities throughout the festivities.

The 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Committee would like to thank its title sponsors for the support to make it all possible, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Bank of Guam, Triple J Enterprises, Joeten Enterprises, Joeten Daidai Foundation, Tan Holdings, Tan Siu Li Foundation, Docomo Pacific, Marianas Variety, McDonald’s Saipan, Power 99 FM, Marianas Visitors Authority, Saipan Mayor’s Office, CNMI Legislature and the CNMI Governor’s Office.