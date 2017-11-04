Palau pledge unveiled

Regional News

KOROR (Pacific Note/Pacnews) — Visitors to Palau will soon be asked to sign an oath that they will act in a responsible way to protect Palau’s natural and cultural heritage for the country’s children and future generations.

Called “Palau Pledge,” the oath will be in a form of a stamp that will be issued by the Palau immigration officers for the visitors to sign upon arrival.

This was formally announced during the recent launching of the Palau Legacy Project at the Palau Civic Hall. The event was attended by top national and state government leaders, members of the Palau council of chiefs and women’s leaders.

Press Secretary Olkeriil Kazuo said Palau Legacy Project invited leaders of the national and state governments, as well as traditional leaders to the event.

“It is an event that if we are going to ask the visitors to take the pledge, then our leaders should demonstrate their commitment by signing the pledge first,” Kazuo said.

Palau Pledge and an in-flight video are key components of a comprehensive and integrated marketing campaign called Palau Legacy Project.

A presentation at the night market disclosed that prior to an incoming flight arrival, a separate video will explain the new immigration process to the visitors.

“Every flight that comes in will be required to show the video so that visitors will have a chance to see it before they sign the pledge while clearing through immigration,” Jennifer Koskelin-Gibbons said.

The pledge will also be issued in multiple languages for the mainly Asian tourists that make up most of Palau’s visitors.

It is not yet known when the pledge signing will be incorporated into the immigration process.

Palau Legacy Project was created by first lady Debbie Remengesau, who co-chairs the project with Jennifer Koskelin-Gibbons. Other founders include Nicolle Fagan, who has a background in global marketing and spouse of Special Prosecutor Sreven Killelea; Laura Clarke, spouse of Lt. Cmdr. Ben Fennell of the Australian Navy and a global marketing and public relations expertl and former Palau Visitor’s Authority managing director Nanae Singeo.

“Our group is comprised of members from England, America and one of us is a Japanese married [to a Palauan man] who have been diligently working on this project as we all have our own children and would like to continue this lifestyle, in which many are coming to be experienced it,” Koskelin-Gibbons said.

The project has received major support and funding from the Palau Visitor’s Authority.

The following is the Palau Pledge to be signed by the visitors upon arrival:

“Children of Palau, I take this pledge, as your guest, to preserve and protect your beautiful and unique island home.

“I vow to tread lightly, act kindly and explore mindfully.

“I shall not take what is not given.

“I shall not harm what does not harm me.

“The only footprints I shall leave are those that will wash away.”